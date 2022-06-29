Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 144,680 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

