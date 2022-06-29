Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $138,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $457.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.71.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

