Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.54% of SBA Communications worth $200,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day moving average of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

