Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 11,920 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $100,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

