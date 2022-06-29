Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 14,870 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $253,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

