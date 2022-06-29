Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 23,662 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.36% of Ryanair worth $70,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 285,162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after acquiring an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,246,000.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.18.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.