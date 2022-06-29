Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 35,326 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $77,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.