Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 44,587 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,587 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.24% of East West Bancorp worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.