Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 54,415 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,415 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $139,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

