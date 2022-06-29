Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,339 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Prologis stock opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

