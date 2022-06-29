Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 9,747 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

ADP opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.