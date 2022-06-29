Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MARA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.