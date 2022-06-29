Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price objective on the stock.

LON MRL opened at GBX 800 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £766.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.68. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

