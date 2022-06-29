Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price objective on the stock.
LON MRL opened at GBX 800 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £766.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.68. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42).
About Marlowe (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.