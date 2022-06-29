Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRETF. CIBC cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.