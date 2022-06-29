Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 22 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.93. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

