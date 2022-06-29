Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $255,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average is $352.62.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

