Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,618 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. AbbVie comprises about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 177,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.