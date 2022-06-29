Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.