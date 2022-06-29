Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

