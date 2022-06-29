McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

