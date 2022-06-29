Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 3.5%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.10 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.86). Approximately 40,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 222,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.93).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a market cap of £187.78 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.