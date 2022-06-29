Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MPW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

