Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 31,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 326,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Mega Matrix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT)

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

