Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. 31,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 326,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Mega Matrix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT)
