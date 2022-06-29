Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.