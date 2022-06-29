Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 118,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average daily volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.90 ($11.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

