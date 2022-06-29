Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,573.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $166,439.14 and approximately $117,573.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.29 or 0.24768542 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00087134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

