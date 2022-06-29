MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

