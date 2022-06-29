Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.