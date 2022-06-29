Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Up 617.4% in June

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 617.4% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:MTP opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Midatech Pharma worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

