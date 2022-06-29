Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 617.4% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTP stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Midatech Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midatech Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Midatech Pharma worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

