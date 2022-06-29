Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 1,755,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,692,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)
