Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Down 3.8%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 1,755,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,692,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22.

Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

