Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.