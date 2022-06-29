MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 147 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,449 shares of company stock worth $404,243,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

