MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

