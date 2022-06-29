Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MTC stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.54.
Mmtec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mmtec (MTC)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.