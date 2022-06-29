Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MTC stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

