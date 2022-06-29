Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

