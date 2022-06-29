Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MONRY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($71.28) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

MONRY stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. Moncler has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

