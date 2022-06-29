Morgan Stanley Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,780 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($46.37) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,675 ($45.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($47.18).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,628 ($44.51) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,640.50 ($44.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,445.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,223.97.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

