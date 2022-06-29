Morgan Stanley Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €14.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.29 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
