Morgan Stanley Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €14.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.29 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

