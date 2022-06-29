Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

