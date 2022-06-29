Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $20.59 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $756.35 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

