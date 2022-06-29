Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NOAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 693.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

