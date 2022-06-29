Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.47.
About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)
Further Reading
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.