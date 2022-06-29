Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

