NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head-To-Head Comparison

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NerdWallet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 181.68%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.57 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.95 million 3.47 $290,000.00 $0.02 58.03

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats NerdWallet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.