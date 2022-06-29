Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.83.

Nestlé stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nestlé by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

