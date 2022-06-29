Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.87.

Netflix stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.