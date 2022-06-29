Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.93 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $776.13 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.29 or 0.24768542 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00087134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 787,321,539 coins and its circulating supply is 787,320,935 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

