Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Newmont by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

